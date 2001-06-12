Mississippi's Dirt Track Scene

What's Inside?

Follow the latest points leaders in the Mississippi State Championship Challenge (MSCC), Rick's Furnitures "Rick's Super Late Model Series", Mid America Racing Series (MARS), Southern United Professional Racing (SUPR) and more in our STANDINGS section.

Each week we will be adding drivers from across the state in our DRIVER PROFILES section. We'll put pics and info on each of them.

Check out our RESULTS section for the latest news from tracks around the state and southeastern region.

We have pictures taken from racetracks around the state in the PHOTOS section. We'll be glad to post your pictures on this page, just drop us an e-mail. If you don't have a scanner, no problem, we'll scan your pics for you.

We have the SCHEDULES for all the major racing series that originate or pass through Mississippi. Posted here is also SCHEDULES for some of the tracks in the state. If you'd like your track listed, send us your schedule and we'll post it.

To find a track, complete with driving directions and contact numbers look in the TRACK LOCATOR section.

We have LINKS to tracks, engine builders, chasis builders, racing sites and more in our LINKS section.

Check out the websites for tracks from around the state in the TRACK WEBSITES section