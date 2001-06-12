Make your own free website on Tripod.com
Home | Standings | Results | Driver Profiles | Photos | Schedules | Track WebSites | Track Locator | Links
Mississippi's Dirt Track Scene

Covering Queen City Speedway, Woodland Raceway, Mississippi Motorsports Park, Columbus Speedway, Central Mississippi Speedway, Mid Delta Speedway, Jackson Motor Speedway, Greenville Speedway, Attala Speedway, Hattiesburg Speedway and more.

Welcome Dirt Racing Fans !!!

Mississippi Dirt Track Scene is an online magazine dedicated to the fans and drivers of dirt track race cars. Whether it's late models, pro street, 2 man cruisers, pure street, IMCA, mini stocks or UMP, we've got you covered. Looking for a part or maybe a car, you just might find it here.
So sit back, surf through and enjoy. As always, SEE YOU AT THE RACES !

MS Flag

.

Queen City Speedway, Meridian, MS

If you have a question or comment for the editor, or if you'd like for us to post a picture of your car on this site, feel free to e-mail us at dirttrack@theraces.com

Since June 12, 2001

Mike Boland and car 222, current MSCC points leader

What's Inside?

Follow the latest points leaders in the Mississippi State Championship Challenge (MSCC), Rick's Furnitures "Rick's Super Late Model Series", Mid America Racing Series (MARS), Southern United Professional Racing (SUPR) and more in our STANDINGS section.

Each week we will be adding drivers from across the state in our DRIVER PROFILES section. We'll put pics and info on each of them.

Check out our RESULTS section for the latest news from tracks around the state and southeastern region.

We have pictures taken from racetracks around the state in the PHOTOS section. We'll be glad to post your pictures on this page, just drop us an e-mail. If you don't have a scanner, no problem, we'll scan your pics for you.

We have the SCHEDULES for all the major racing series that originate or pass through Mississippi. Posted here is also SCHEDULES for some of the tracks in the state. If you'd like your track listed, send us your schedule and we'll post it.

To find a track, complete with driving directions and contact numbers look in the TRACK LOCATOR section.

We have LINKS to tracks, engine builders, chasis builders, racing sites and more in our LINKS section.

Check out the websites for tracks from around the state in the TRACK WEBSITES section

mike boland, rodney wing, anthony rushing, scott slay, scott bloomquist, freddie smith, james dean, johnny hughes, scott dedwylder, ryan plaisance, kenny merchant, odie green, jim mcduffie